HOPE FLOATS

SINCE 2008, THE LAST WELL HAS REACHED MORE THAN 1.7 MILLION LIBERIANS WITH THE GOSPEL & CLEAN WATER – WITH HAVE OF THOSE BEING CHILDREN! OUR MINISTRY STARTED THROUGH THE INSPIRATION OF A FILM TITLED AMAZING GRACE WHICH CHRONICLED THE LIFE OF WILLIAM WILBERFORCE – THE MAN CREDITED WITH ENDING THE SLAVE TRADE IN THE UK. AFTER SEEING THIS FILM, A GROUP OF YOUNG ADULTS IN THE WASHINGTON D.C. AREA DECIDED THEY WANTED TO SEE THEIR VERY OWN “WILBERFORCE MOMENT” BY ENDING A GREAT INJUSTICE IN THEIR GENERATION. LED BY THEIR PASTOR, DR. TODD PHILLIPS, THIS GROUP BEGAN TO ASK TWO QUESTIONS…

WHERE IS THE MOST CHALLENGING PLACE IN THE WORLD? WHAT IS THEIR GREATEST NEED?

AFTER MONTHS OF RESEARCH & PRAYER, LIBERIA WAS IDENTIFIED AS THE MOST CHALLENGING COUNTRY IN THE WORLD AND THEIR GREATEST NEED WAS ACCESS TO SAFE DRINKING WATER. IN 2008, IT WAS ESTIMATED THAT MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE DIED EVERYDAY IN LIBERIA FROM WATER-BORNE ILLNESS WITH HALF OF THOSE BEING CHILDREN. AFTER SEEING THIS, THE LAST WELL’s MISSION WAS BORN. AS YOU CAN SEE, WE HAVE SEEN GREAT SUCCESS BY GOD’s GRACE AND NOW WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN US TO SEE LIBERIA BECOME THE FIRST DEVELOPING NATION IN HISTORY WITH UNIVERSAL ACCESS TO SAFE DRINKING WATER…LET’S DO THIS TOGETHER!